    Fire Prevention Week: Smoke Alarm Safety Starts With You [Image 2 of 5]

    Fire Prevention Week: Smoke Alarm Safety Starts With You

    CREECH AFB, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Nuzzi 

    432nd Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Pederson, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, speaks at the Fire Prevention Week proclamation, Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 4, 2024. The proclamation is signed annually in order to start Fire Prevention Week. The week of Oct. 6- 12, 2024 is focused on smoke alarm maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Nuzzi)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 16:39
    Photo ID: 8679244
    VIRIN: 241004-F-YY907-1026
    Resolution: 6289x4193
    Size: 13.77 MB
    Location: CREECH AFB, NEVADA, US
    This work, Fire Prevention Week: Smoke Alarm Safety Starts With You [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Victoria Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Creech #Hunters #432nd #firefighters #FirePreventionWeek

