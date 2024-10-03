MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Members from the NATO Medical Evaluation Course hold a 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade flag at the top of the Manitou Incline Sept. 27, 2024. With participants uniting from six different countries, the intent of the NATO MEDEVAL course was to establish a common standard for military and civilian medical units, ensuring seamless collaboration during multinational operations, disaster response and combat scenarios.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 16:31
|Photo ID:
|8679232
|VIRIN:
|240927-A-OX446-2001
|Resolution:
|2776x1851
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO partners complete MEDEVAL Course, Manitou Incline [Image 3 of 3], by Emily Peacock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NATO partners complete MEDEVAL Course, Manitou Incline
No keywords found.