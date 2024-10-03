NATO partners complete MEDEVAL Course, Manitou Incline

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Members from the NATO Medical Evaluation Course hold a 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade flag at the top of the Manitou Incline Sept. 27, 2024. With participants uniting from six different countries, the intent of the NATO MEDEVAL course was to establish a common standard for military and civilian medical units, ensuring seamless collaboration during multinational operations, disaster response and combat scenarios.