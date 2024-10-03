NATO partners complete MEDEVAL Course, Manitou Incline

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — A hiker nears the top of the Manitou Incline Sept. 27, 2024. Shortly after, participants and instructors from the NATO Medical Evaluation Course conquered the 2,768th step of the Incline, rounding out an eventful two weeks at Fort Carson. With participants uniting from six different countries, the intent of the NATO MEDEVAL course was to establish a common standard for military and civilian medical units, ensuring seamless collaboration during multinational operations, disaster response and combat scenarios.