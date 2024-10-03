NATO partners complete MEDEVAL Course, Manitou Incline

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Maj. Travis Kaufman, 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade senior medical advisor and course instructor for the NATO Medical Evaluation Course, carries an American flag as he and members from the course near the final steps of the Manitou Incline Sept. 27, 2024. With participants uniting from six different countries, the intent of the NATO MEDEVAL course was to establish a common standard for military and civilian medical units, ensuring seamless collaboration during multinational operations, disaster response and combat scenarios.