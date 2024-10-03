Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO partners complete MEDEVAL Course, Manitou Incline [Image 2 of 3]

    NATO partners complete MEDEVAL Course, Manitou Incline

    MANITOU SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Emily Peacock 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Maj. Travis Kaufman, 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade senior medical advisor and course instructor for the NATO Medical Evaluation Course, carries an American flag as he and members from the course near the final steps of the Manitou Incline Sept. 27, 2024. With participants uniting from six different countries, the intent of the NATO MEDEVAL course was to establish a common standard for military and civilian medical units, ensuring seamless collaboration during multinational operations, disaster response and combat scenarios.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 16:31
    Photo ID: 8679236
    VIRIN: 240927-A-OX446-1093
    Resolution: 2382x3176
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: MANITOU SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    NATO
    Manitou Incline
    4th Security Force Assistance Brigade
    NATO Medical Evaluation Course

