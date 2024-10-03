Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill prepares to bring home aircraft following Hurricane Helene [Image 5 of 7]

    MacDill prepares to bring home aircraft following Hurricane Helene

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing conduct a foreign object and debris (FOD) walk on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 3, 2024, following Hurricane Helene. FOD walks help to clear the flightline of debris that could cause major damage to aircraft if accidentally ingested by the engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 15:10
    Photo ID: 8679063
    VIRIN: 241003-F-SI502-1047
    Resolution: 5635x3925
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill prepares to bring home aircraft following Hurricane Helene [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane
    Recovery
    MacDill Air Force Base
    FOD Walk
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Hurricane Helene

