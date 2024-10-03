MacDill prepares to bring home aircraft following Hurricane Helene

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing conduct a foreign object and debris (FOD) walk on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 2, 2024, following Hurricane Helene. FOD walks help to clear the flightline of debris that could cause major damage to aircraft if accidentally ingested by the engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)