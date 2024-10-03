MacDill prepares to bring home aircraft following Hurricane Helene

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing participate in a foreign object and debris (FOD) walk at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 2, 2024, following Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm which carved out a devastating path from Florida's Gulf Coast to Tennessee and brought record breaking storm surge to MacDill AFB. FOD walks help to clear the flightline of debris that could potentially cause major damage to aircraft if accidentally ingested by the engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)