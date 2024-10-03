An Airman assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing carries debris during a foreign object and debris walk on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 2, 2024, following Hurricane Helene. Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm, carved out a devastating path from Florida's Gulf Coast to Tennessee and brought record breaking storm surge to MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 15:10
|Photo ID:
|8679059
|VIRIN:
|241002-F-SI502-1018
|Resolution:
|1527x1336
|Size:
|161.96 KB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill prepares to bring home aircraft following Hurricane Helene [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.