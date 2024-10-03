MacDill prepares to bring home aircraft following Hurricane Helene

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing carries debris during a foreign object and debris walk on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 2, 2024, following Hurricane Helene. Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm, carved out a devastating path from Florida's Gulf Coast to Tennessee and brought record breaking storm surge to MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)