Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill’s 2024 Fire Prevention Proclamation signing [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MacDill’s 2024 Fire Prevention Proclamation signing

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, signs the fire prevention proclamation at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 4, 2024. The signing represented MacDill’s commitment toward educating and training the public on the basics of proactive fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 15:00
    Photo ID: 8679026
    VIRIN: 241004-F-SI502-1053
    Resolution: 5174x3388
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill’s 2024 Fire Prevention Proclamation signing [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill’s 2024 Fire Prevention Proclamation signing
    MacDill’s 2024 Fire Prevention Proclamation signing
    MacDill’s 2024 Fire Prevention Proclamation signing
    MacDill’s 2024 Fire Prevention Proclamation signing
    MacDill’s 2024 Fire Prevention Proclamation signing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fire prevention week
    fire prevention
    MacDill Air Force Base
    6th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download