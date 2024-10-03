MacDill’s 2024 Fire Prevention Proclamation signing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, signs the fire prevention proclamation at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 4, 2024. The signing represented MacDill’s commitment toward educating and training the public on the basics of proactive fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)