MacDill’s 2024 Fire Prevention Proclamation signing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, greets members of the 6th Civil Engineer Squadron during the fire prevention proclamation signing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 4, 2024. The signing represented MacDill’s commitment toward educating and training the public on the basics of proactive fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)