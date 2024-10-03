MacDill’s 2024 Fire Prevention Proclamation signing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, speaks with Staff Sgt. Hunter Larson, a firefighter assigned to the 6th Civil Engineer Squadron, during the fire prevention proclamation signing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 4, 2024. Leadership gathered to commemorate the beginning of Fire Prevention Week which runs from Oct. 6-12. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)