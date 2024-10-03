MacDill’s 2024 Fire Prevention Proclamation signing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman stands in front of a fire engine during the fire prevention proclamation ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 4, 2024. The signing represented MacDill’s commitment toward educating and training the public on the basics of proactive fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)