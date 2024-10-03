Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    563rd PRTF ready for Hurricane Helene aftermath [Image 4 of 4]

    563rd PRTF ready for Hurricane Helene aftermath

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandon Barrera, 55th Rescue Squadron special mission aviator, forward deployed as the 563rd Personnel Recovery Task Force, prepares to land at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Oct. 2, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. USNORTHCOM works year-round with federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to ensure plans, communications, and interagency relationships are always ready to support our lead federal agencies to deliver the right military-unique capabilities at the right time and place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Air Combat Command
    special missions aviator
    Air Combat Command (ACC)
    Hurricane Helene 2024

