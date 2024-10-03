563rd PRTF ready for Hurricane Helene aftermath

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandon Barrera, 55th Rescue Squadron special mission aviator, forward deployed as the 563rd Personnel Recovery Task Force, prepares to land at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Oct. 2, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. USNORTHCOM works year-round with federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to ensure plans, communications, and interagency relationships are always ready to support our lead federal agencies to deliver the right military-unique capabilities at the right time and place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)