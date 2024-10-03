Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    563rd PRTF ready for Hurricane Helene aftermath [Image 3 of 4]

    563rd PRTF ready for Hurricane Helene aftermath

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron, forward deployed as the 563rd Personnel Recovery Task Force, climb a rope ladder into an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter in Tennessee, Oct. 2, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. The Department of Defense has unique capabilities, including an ability to deploy on short notice into austere environments, while providing resources that are not readily available in other federal agencies or the private sector. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves) (Note this photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out facial identification.)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 13:35
    Photo ID: 8678702
    VIRIN: 241002-F-DX569-2035
    Resolution: 5322x3801
    Size: 10.32 MB
    Location: TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 563rd PRTF ready for Hurricane Helene aftermath [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    563rd PRTF ready for Hurricane Helene aftermath

    Search and Rescue
    Air Combat Command
    Pararescue Airmen
    Pararescue specialists
    Rescue Airmen

