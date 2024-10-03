563rd PRTF ready for Hurricane Helene aftermath

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron, forward deployed as the 563rd Personnel Recovery Task Force, climb a rope ladder into an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter in Tennessee, Oct. 2, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. The Department of Defense has unique capabilities, including an ability to deploy on short notice into austere environments, while providing resources that are not readily available in other federal agencies or the private sector. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves) (Note this photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out facial identification.)