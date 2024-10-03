563rd PRTF ready for Hurricane Helene aftermath

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, forward deployed as the 563rd Personnel Recovery Task Force, fly an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter over various locations in Tennessee, Oct. 2, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. Rescue assets from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona practiced rescue and recovery operations to serve residents impacted by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)