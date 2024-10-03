Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    563rd PRTF ready for Hurricane Helene aftermath [Image 2 of 4]

    563rd PRTF ready for Hurricane Helene aftermath

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, forward deployed as the 563rd Personnel Recovery Task Force, fly an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter over various locations in Tennessee, Oct. 2, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. Rescue assets from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona practiced rescue and recovery operations to serve residents impacted by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

