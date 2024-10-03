Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    563rd PRTF ready for Hurricane Helene aftermath [Image 1 of 4]

    563rd PRTF ready for Hurricane Helene aftermath

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron practices repelling from an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter in Tennessee, Oct. 2, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. The rescue team from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona forward deployed more than 100 personnel within 12 hours to support rescue and recovery operations of civilians impacted by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 13:35
    Location: TENNESSEE, US
    Search and rescue
    HH-60W Helicopter
    HH-60W Jolly Green II

