Civic Leaders visit Joint Base Charleston

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles D. Bolton, left, 18th Air Force commander walks beside U.S. Air Force Col. Sammuel M. Todd, 437th Airlift Wing commander upon arriving at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 24, 2024. Joint Base Charleston strengthens connections and supports the Air Force’s mission of global vigilance, reach, and power through dedicated executive airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi)