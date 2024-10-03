Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civic Leaders visit Joint Base Charleston [Image 1 of 4]

    Civic Leaders visit Joint Base Charleston

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lucero Stocket, 437th Airlift Wing command chief, and U.S. Air Force Col. Samuel M. Todd, 437th Airlift Wing commander, await the arrival of 18th Air Force leadership at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 24, 2024. Joint Base Charleston continues to provide executive airlift support, showcasing the Air Force’s collective strength in providing precise and reliable global vigilance, reach, and power for the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 13:30
    Photo ID: 8678684
    VIRIN: 240923-F-RS563-1116
    Resolution: 5257x3498
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Air Mobility Command
    Comradery
    U.S. Air Force
    Partnership
    Joint Base Charleston

