Civic Leaders visit Joint Base Charleston

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lucero Stocket, 437th Airlift Wing command chief, and U.S. Air Force Col. Samuel M. Todd, 437th Airlift Wing commander, await the arrival of 18th Air Force leadership at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 24, 2024. Joint Base Charleston continues to provide executive airlift support, showcasing the Air Force’s collective strength in providing precise and reliable global vigilance, reach, and power for the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi)