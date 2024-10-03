From left, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles D. Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, greets U.S. Air Force Col. Samuel M. Todd, 437th Airlift Wing commander, as he lands at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 24, 2024. The long-standing tradition of supporting the highest offices of our nation with professionalism and excellence is continuously honored at Joint Base Charleston to advance the mission of rapid global air mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 13:30
|Photo ID:
|8678685
|VIRIN:
|240923-F-RS563-1122
|Resolution:
|3921x2609
|Size:
|809.53 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Civic Leaders visit Joint Base Charleston [Image 4 of 4], by AB Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.