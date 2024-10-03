Civic Leaders visit Joint Base Charleston

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles D. Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, greets U.S. Air Force Col. Samuel M. Todd, 437th Airlift Wing commander, as he lands at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 24, 2024. The long-standing tradition of supporting the highest offices of our nation with professionalism and excellence is continuously honored at Joint Base Charleston to advance the mission of rapid global air mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi)