From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Thomas W. Blount, 18th Air Force command chief, walks beside U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lucero Stocket, 437th Airlift Wing command chief, upon arrival at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 24, 2024. Connections are strengthened and collaboration is enhanced through executive airlift support at Joint Base Charleston, advancing the Air Force’s mission of global vigilance, reach, and power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 13:30
|Photo ID:
|8678687
|VIRIN:
|240923-F-RS563-1126
|Resolution:
|4973x3309
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
This work, Civic Leaders visit Joint Base Charleston [Image 4 of 4], by AB Nahaku Takahashi