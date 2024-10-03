Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civic Leaders visit Joint Base Charleston [Image 4 of 4]

    Civic Leaders visit Joint Base Charleston

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Thomas W. Blount, 18th Air Force command chief, walks beside U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lucero Stocket, 437th Airlift Wing command chief, upon arrival at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 24, 2024. Connections are strengthened and collaboration is enhanced through executive airlift support at Joint Base Charleston, advancing the Air Force’s mission of global vigilance, reach, and power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 13:30
    Photo ID: 8678687
    VIRIN: 240923-F-RS563-1126
    Resolution: 4973x3309
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Air Mobility Command
    Comradery
    U.S. Air Force
    Partnership
    Joint Base Charleston

