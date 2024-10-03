Civic Leaders visit Joint Base Charleston

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Thomas W. Blount, 18th Air Force command chief, walks beside U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lucero Stocket, 437th Airlift Wing command chief, upon arrival at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 24, 2024. Connections are strengthened and collaboration is enhanced through executive airlift support at Joint Base Charleston, advancing the Air Force’s mission of global vigilance, reach, and power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi)