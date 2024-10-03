Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ninth Air Force commander visits 380th AEW [Image 4 of 4]

    Ninth Air Force commander visits 380th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Smith McMahan 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France (left), commander of Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener (right), command chief for Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) socialize with Airmen over lunch during a visit to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW), Sep. 30, 2024. France commands over 15,000 personnel across five air expeditionary wings working alongside regional and coalition partners to stabilize the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 08:13
    Photo ID: 8677797
    VIRIN: 240930-F-NC874-1108
    Resolution: 7192x4795
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Ninth Air Force commander visits 380th AEW [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jessica Smith McMahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    380th AEW
    AFCENT

