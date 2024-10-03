Ninth Air Force commander visits 380th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France (left), commander of Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener (right), command chief for Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) socialize with Airmen over lunch during a visit to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW), Sep. 30, 2024. France commands over 15,000 personnel across five air expeditionary wings working alongside regional and coalition partners to stabilize the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo)