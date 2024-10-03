Ninth Air Force commander visits 380th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) discuss common interests during a lunch with Ninth Air Force leadership in the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Sep. 30, 2024. During the lunch, Lt. Gen. Derek France, commander of Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, command chief for Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) highlighted the importance of every Airman’s role in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)