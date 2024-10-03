Ninth Air Force commander visits 380th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman (center) assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) talks with Lt. Gen. Derek France (right), commander of Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener (left), command chief for Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) during a lunch in the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Sep. 30, 2024. The lunch was part of a larger visit including a change of command that hosted numerous USCENTCOM leaders to witness the passing of command responsibility of the 380th AEW. (U.S. Air Force photo)