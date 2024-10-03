Ninth Air Force commander visits 380th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France (right), commander of Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), talks with Airmen from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) over lunch during a visit in the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Sep. 30, 2024. France has been assigned to the USCENTCOM AOR many times throughout his career and currently is responsible for conducting air operations in a 21-nation AOR covering Central and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo)