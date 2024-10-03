Femininity in Uniform: Chief Andrade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Valeria Andrade, the Senior Enlisted Leader for the 321st Training Squadron in Basic Military Training addresses trainees at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, on Sept. 11, 2024. Andrade has paved the way for other women in the Air Force, championing femininity and strength while wearing the uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)