    Femininity in Uniform: Chief Andrade

    Femininity in Uniform: Chief Andrade

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Miriam Thurber  

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Chief Master Sgt. Valeria Andrade, the Senior Enlisted Leader for the 321st Training Squadron in Basic Military Training poses on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, on Sept. 11, 2024. Andrade has paved the way for other women in the Air Force, championing femininity and strength while wearing the uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 16:04
    Photo ID: 8676685
    VIRIN: 240911-F-PY937-1002
    Resolution: 2677x4024
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    This work, Femininity in Uniform: Chief Andrade, by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief
    MTI
    BMT
    women in uniform

