Femininity in Uniform: Chief Andrade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Valeria Andrade, the Senior Enlisted Leader for the 321st Training Squadron in Basic Military Training poses with her fellow female military training instructors at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, on Sept. 11, 2024. Andrade has paved the way for other women in the Air Force, championing femininity and strength while wearing the uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)