Chief Master Sgt. Valeria Andrade, the Senior Enlisted Leader for the 321st Training Squadron in Basic Military Training talks with military training instructors at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, on Sept. 11, 2024. Andrade has paved the way for other women in the Air Force, championing femininity and strength while wearing the uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 16:04
|Photo ID:
|8676691
|VIRIN:
|240911-F-PY937-1008
|Resolution:
|1943x2920
|Size:
|544.46 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Femininity in Uniform: Chief Andrade [Image 10 of 10], by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.