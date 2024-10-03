Team Dover tees off at the 2024 Bluesuiters Golf Tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Trevor Brazil, left, 436th Aerial Port Squadron freight documentation specialist, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Josue Diaz Canales, right, 436th APS First Term Enlisted Course team lead, watch as an Airman tees off at the 2024 Bluesuiters Golf Tournament at Eagle Creek Golf Course, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 3, 2024. Bluesuiters is a biannual golf tournament that teams up Dover AFB Airmen and local civic leaders to network and build partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)