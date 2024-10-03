Team Dover tees off at the 2024 Bluesuiters Golf Tournament

Team Dover Airmen and local civic leaders watch as one of their companions completes his putt at the 2024 Bluesuiters Golf Tournament at Eagle Creek Golf Course, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 3, 2024. Bluesuiters is a biannual golf tournament that teams up Dover AFB Airmen and local civic leaders to network and build partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 15:42
|Photo ID:
|8676642
|VIRIN:
|241003-F-HB412-1511
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.51 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
