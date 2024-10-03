Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dover tees off at the 2024 Bluesuiters Golf Tournament [Image 3 of 8]

    Team Dover tees off at the 2024 Bluesuiters Golf Tournament

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Airman Liberty Matthews 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Golf clubs rest in the back of a golf cart at the 2024 Bluesuiters Golf Tournament at Eagle Creek Golf Course, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 3, 2024. Bluesuiters is a biannual golf tournament that teams up Dover AFB Airmen and local civic leaders to network and build partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 15:42
    Photo ID: 8676638
    VIRIN: 241003-F-HB412-2139
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Dover tees off at the 2024 Bluesuiters Golf Tournament [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing

