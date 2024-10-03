Team Dover tees off at the 2024 Bluesuiters Golf Tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A golf team at the 2024 Bluesuiters Golf Tournament waits by their golf cart at Eagle Creek Golf Course, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 3, 2024. Bluesuiters is a biannual golf tournament that teams up Dover AFB Airmen and local civic leaders to network and build partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)