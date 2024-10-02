From left, Josh Wilson and Bryan Dunleavy, brief U.S. Air Force Colonel, Stephen Anderson, 31st Mission Support Group commander, on the capabilities of their company, Dell Inc., during a tech expo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 2, 2024. This event gave tech companies such as Satcube, Daktronics and Roxtec a forum and a voice to explain how they can assist in great power competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 06:29
|Photo ID:
|8675319
|VIRIN:
|241002-F-TO640-1069
|Resolution:
|7902x5268
|Size:
|6.33 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano Air Base Hosts Tech Expo [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.