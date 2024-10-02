Aviano Air Base Hosts Tech Expo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Josh Wilson and Bryan Dunleavy, brief U.S. Air Force Colonel, Stephen Anderson, 31st Mission Support Group commander, on the capabilities of their company, Dell Inc., during a tech expo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 2, 2024. This event gave tech companies such as Satcube, Daktronics and Roxtec a forum and a voice to explain how they can assist in great power competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)