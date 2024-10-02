Aviano Air Base Hosts Tech Expo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From right, Thinklogical program manager, Andrea Tancredi Compagnoni, briefs U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gregory Nix, tech expo attendee, on what his company has to offer during a tech expo, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 2, 2024. The companies in attendance offer various services and products, maximizing our capabilities as a force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)