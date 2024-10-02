Aviano Air Base Hosts Tech Expo

From right, Thinklogical program manager, Andrea Tancredi Compagnoni, briefs U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gregory Nix, tech expo attendee, on what his company has to offer during a tech expo, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 2, 2024. The companies in attendance offer various services and products, maximizing our capabilities as a force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 06:29
|Photo ID:
|8675309
|VIRIN:
|201002-F-TO640-1005
|Resolution:
|7902x5268
|Size:
|8.18 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
