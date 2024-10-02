Aviano Air Base Hosts Tech Expo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Daktronics project manager, Jake Hirsch, demonstrates removing a television screen panel during a tech expo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 2, 2024. The tech expo served as a forum for various tech companies to showcase their products and how they can benefit the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)