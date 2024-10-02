Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano Air Base Hosts Tech Expo [Image 4 of 5]

    Aviano Air Base Hosts Tech Expo

    ITALY

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Daktronics project manager, Jake Hirsch, demonstrates removing a television screen panel during a tech expo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 2, 2024. The tech expo served as a forum for various tech companies to showcase their products and how they can benefit the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 06:29
