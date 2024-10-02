Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano Air Base Hosts Tech Expo [Image 3 of 5]

    Aviano Air Base Hosts Tech Expo

    ITALY

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Satcube key account manager, David Alcott, provides information on his company to a group of U.S. Air Force Airmen during a tech expo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 2, 2024. This event gave Aviano AB the opportunity to get connected with tech companies that could elevate our strategic posture as a force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 06:29
    31 FW
    tech expo
    powered by Airman

