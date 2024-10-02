Aviano Air Base Hosts Tech Expo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Satcube key account manager, David Alcott, provides information on his company to a group of U.S. Air Force Airmen during a tech expo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 2, 2024. This event gave Aviano AB the opportunity to get connected with tech companies that could elevate our strategic posture as a force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)