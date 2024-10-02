Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRC Benelux Dutch host nation employee, former U.S. Soldier to retire with almost 49 years [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LRC Benelux Dutch host nation employee, former U.S. Soldier to retire with almost 49 years

    BRUNSSUM, NETHERLANDS

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    As a dual citizen of the U.S. and Netherlands, Marvin Ray Bryant has lived in the Netherlands on and off for 35 years. The hazardous material program manager for Logistics Readiness Center Benelux in Brunssum, Netherlands, is set to retire next month with almost 49 years of Army service, both as a U.S. Soldier and now as a Dutch host nation employee with the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 04:49
    Photo ID: 8675282
    VIRIN: 241003-A-SM279-2494
    Resolution: 2240x3035
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: BRUNSSUM, NL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRC Benelux Dutch host nation employee, former U.S. Soldier to retire with almost 49 years [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRC Benelux Dutch host nation employee, former U.S. Soldier to retire with almost 49 years
    LRC Benelux Dutch host nation employee, former U.S. Soldier to retire with almost 49 years
    LRC Benelux Dutch host nation employee, former U.S. Soldier to retire with almost 49 years

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRC Benelux Dutch host nation employee, former U.S. Soldier to retire with almost 49 years

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WhyWeServe
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download