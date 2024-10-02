LRC Benelux Dutch host nation employee, former U.S. Soldier to retire with almost 49 years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marvin Ray Bryant is the hazardous material program manager for Logistics Readiness Center Benelux in Brunssum, Netherlands. The 67-year-old Dutch host nation employee with the U.S. Army is set to retire next month after nearly 49 years of service. Initially a U.S. Soldier for almost 17 years, Bryant obtained his Netherlands-U.S. dual citizenship many years ago and has worked as a Dutch host nation employee with the U.S. Army for the past 28 years. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)