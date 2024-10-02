Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRC Benelux Dutch host nation employee, former U.S. Soldier to retire with almost 49 years [Image 1 of 3]

    LRC Benelux Dutch host nation employee, former U.S. Soldier to retire with almost 49 years

    BRUNSSUM, NETHERLANDS

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Marvin Ray Bryant is the hazardous material program manager for Logistics Readiness Center Benelux in Brunssum, Netherlands. The 67-year-old Dutch host nation employee with the U.S. Army is set to retire next month after nearly 49 years of service. Initially a U.S. Soldier for almost 17 years, Bryant obtained his Netherlands-U.S. dual citizenship many years ago and has worked as a Dutch host nation employee with the U.S. Army for the past 28 years. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

