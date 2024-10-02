Marvin Ray Bryant is the hazardous material program manager for Logistics Readiness Center Benelux in Brunssum, Netherlands. The 67-year-old Dutch host nation employee with the U.S. Army is set to retire next month after nearly 49 years of service. Initially a U.S. Soldier for almost 17 years, Bryant obtained his Netherlands-U.S. dual citizenship many years ago and has worked as a Dutch host nation employee with the U.S. Army for the past 28 years. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 04:49
|Photo ID:
|8675280
|VIRIN:
|241003-A-SM279-5063
|Resolution:
|2201x1612
|Size:
|724.49 KB
|Location:
|BRUNSSUM, NL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRC Benelux Dutch host nation employee, former U.S. Soldier to retire with almost 49 years [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LRC Benelux Dutch host nation employee, former U.S. Soldier to retire with almost 49 years
No keywords found.