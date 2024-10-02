LRC Benelux Dutch host nation employee, former U.S. Soldier to retire with almost 49 years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marvin Ray Bryant is the hazardous material program manager for Logistics Readiness Center Benelux in Brunssum, Netherlands. In his role as the HAZMAT program manager, he’s responsible for providing HAZMAT educational training to U.S. Army Garrison Benelux personnel working in Brunssum. He also works closely with the USAG Benelux environmental office and the safety office on a regular basis. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)