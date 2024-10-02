Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAMTEAC Tests New Field Portable Dental Furnace at Joint Base Lewis-McChord [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAMTEAC Tests New Field Portable Dental Furnace at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    The 673d Dental Company (Area Support) sets up an expedient field dental treatment footprint in support of the U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity Field Portable Dental Furnace operational test. (Photo Credit: Mr. Eddie Fields, USAMTEAC)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 20:45
    Photo ID: 8675012
    VIRIN: 240921-D-WK488-9112
    Resolution: 3024x2204
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMTEAC Tests New Field Portable Dental Furnace at Joint Base Lewis-McChord [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAMTEAC Tests New Field Portable Dental Furnace at Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    USAMTEAC Tests New Field Portable Dental Furnace at Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    USAMTEAC Tests New Field Portable Dental Furnace at Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    USAMTEAC Tests New Field Portable Dental Furnace at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAMTEAC Tests New Field Portable Dental Furnace at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    JBLM
    Army Medicine
    MEDCoE
    MTEAC
    USAMDA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download