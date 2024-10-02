Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMTEAC Tests New Field Portable Dental Furnace at Joint Base Lewis-McChord [Image 3 of 4]

    USAMTEAC Tests New Field Portable Dental Furnace at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity operational test players use the Field Portable Dental Furnace to add ceramic, while Master Sgt. Andrew Richards documents data. (Photo Credit: Sgt. 1st Class Ceasar Sanchez, USAMTEAC)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 20:45
    TAGS

    TRADOC
    JBLM
    Army Medicine
    MTEAC
    USAMDA

