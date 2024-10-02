U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity operational test players use the Field Portable Dental Furnace to add ceramic, while Sgt. 1st Class Ceasar Sanchez documents data. (Photo Credit: Mr. Eddie Fields, USAMTEAC)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 20:45
|Photo ID:
|8675005
|VIRIN:
|240921-D-WK488-3856
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAMTEAC Tests New Field Portable Dental Furnace at Joint Base Lewis-McChord [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAMTEAC Tests New Field Portable Dental Furnace at Joint Base Lewis-McChord
No keywords found.