Soldiers from the 673d Dental Company (Area Support) filter through pre-programmed settings on the Field Portable Dental Furnace. (Photo Credit: Sfc. Ceasar Sanchez, USAMTEAC)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 20:45
|Photo ID:
|8675003
|VIRIN:
|240921-D-WK488-9785
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAMTEAC Tests New Field Portable Dental Furnace at Joint Base Lewis-McChord [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAMTEAC Tests New Field Portable Dental Furnace at Joint Base Lewis-McChord
No keywords found.