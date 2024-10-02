Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAMTEAC Tests New Field Portable Dental Furnace at Joint Base Lewis-McChord [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAMTEAC Tests New Field Portable Dental Furnace at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Soldiers from the 673d Dental Company (Area Support) filter through pre-programmed settings on the Field Portable Dental Furnace. (Photo Credit: Sfc. Ceasar Sanchez, USAMTEAC)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 20:45
    Photo ID: 8675003
    VIRIN: 240921-D-WK488-9785
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMTEAC Tests New Field Portable Dental Furnace at Joint Base Lewis-McChord [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAMTEAC Tests New Field Portable Dental Furnace at Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    USAMTEAC Tests New Field Portable Dental Furnace at Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    USAMTEAC Tests New Field Portable Dental Furnace at Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    USAMTEAC Tests New Field Portable Dental Furnace at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAMTEAC Tests New Field Portable Dental Furnace at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    JBLM
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MTEAC
    USAMDA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download