    Test and Evaluation B-52 Orange Tail Landing [Image 9 of 9]

    Test and Evaluation B-52 Orange Tail Landing

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 49th Test Evaluation Squadron, 53rd Wing, gather beside a B-52H Stratofortress with an orange paint scheme at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Sept. 30, 2024. The orange paint scheme was used as a reminder to the B-52’s long standing power and presence in the U.S. Air Force since the 1950s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

