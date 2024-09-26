Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Test and Evaluation B-52 Orange Tail Landing [Image 8 of 9]

    Test and Evaluation B-52 Orange Tail Landing

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron, 53rd Wing, gather beside a B-52H Stratofortress with a special orange paint scheme at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Sept. 30, 2024. The orange color represents a test and evaluation paint scheme based on the test and evaluations conducted during the 1950s and 1960s, honoring the B-52’s history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 10:24
    Photo ID: 8673557
    VIRIN: 240930-F-IM610-1090
    Resolution: 5712x3800
    Size: 12.15 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
    B-52
    Barksdale
    Stratofortress
    53rd Wing
    49th TES

