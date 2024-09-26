Test and Evaluation B-52 Orange Tail Landing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A B-52H Stratofortress with a special orange paint scheme parks after landing at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Sept. 30, 2024. A heritage orange test and evaluation paint scheme represents a rich history of substantial advancements and progress in the B-52’s lifecycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)