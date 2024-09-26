Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Test and Evaluation B-52 Orange Tail Landing [Image 6 of 9]

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A B-52H Stratofortress with a special orange paint scheme parks after landing at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Sept. 30, 2024. A heritage orange test and evaluation paint scheme represents a rich history of substantial advancements and progress in the B-52’s lifecycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 10:24
    Photo ID: 8673555
    VIRIN: 240930-F-IM610-1064
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.28 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
    This work, Test and Evaluation B-52 Orange Tail Landing [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-52
    Barksdale
    Stratofortress
    53rd Wing
    49th TES

