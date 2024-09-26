Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-225 Conducts Large-Force Air Defense Exercise Aboard USS Boxer [Image 7 of 11]

    VMFA-225 Conducts Large-Force Air Defense Exercise Aboard USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Martinez 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 25, 2024) A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), takes off from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 25, 2024. VMFA-225 supported a combined, joint, large-force exercise with the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force, and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force to enhance deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. Alliance. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Martinez)

    This work, VMFA-225 Conducts Large-Force Air Defense Exercise Aboard USS Boxer [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Joseph Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    F-35
    Aviation Combat Element
    Lightning II
    USMCNews

