    VMFA-225 Conducts Large-Force Air Defense Exercise Aboard USS Boxer [Image 10 of 11]

    VMFA-225 Conducts Large-Force Air Defense Exercise Aboard USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 25, 2024) Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) walk to their positions to prepare for aircraft landing aboard Boxer in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 25, 2024. Boxer and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit supported a combined, joint, large-force exercise with the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force, and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force to enhance deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. Alliance. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 06:05
    Photo ID: 8673295
    VIRIN: 240925-M-LO557-1312
    Resolution: 4043x2697
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    F-35
    Aviation Combat Element
    Lightning II
    USMCNews

