VMFA-225 Conducts Large-Force Air Defense Exercise Aboard USS Boxer

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 25, 2024) U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepare to land aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 25, 2024. VMFA-225 supported a combined, joint, large-force exercise with the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force, and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force to enhance deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. Alliance. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)