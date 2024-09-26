Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-225 Conducts Large-Force Air Defense Exercise Aboard USS Boxer [Image 5 of 11]

    VMFA-225 Conducts Large-Force Air Defense Exercise Aboard USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Martinez 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 25, 2024) A Sailor assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) directs a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), taxiing aboard Boxer before take-off in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 25, 2024. VMFA-225 supported a combined, joint, large-force exercise with the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force, and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force to enhance deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. Alliance. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Martinez)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 06:05
    Photo ID: 8673290
    VIRIN: 240925-M-LV870-1774
    Resolution: 1736x2604
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-225 Conducts Large-Force Air Defense Exercise Aboard USS Boxer [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Joseph Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    F-35
    Aviation Combat Element
    Lightning II
    USMCNews

