VMFA-225 Conducts Large-Force Air Defense Exercise Aboard USS Boxer

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 25, 2024) A Sailor assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) directs a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), taxiing aboard Boxer before take-off in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 25, 2024. VMFA-225 supported a combined, joint, large-force exercise with the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force, and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force to enhance deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. Alliance. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Martinez)